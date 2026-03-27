Next: 2027 WR/DB Rontez Smith

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Bradley WR/DB Rontez Smith

Name: Rontez Smith

School: Bradley

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR/DB

X Account: @Tezsmith45_

HUDL Highlights:

Rontez Smith HUDL Highlights

Hard work, dedication, elite athleticism, speed, strength, coachability, leadership, resilience, team-first player



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? My sophomore year we went to the final 4 I played the whole game at DB and they didn’t put up a touchdown. Also my junior year my first receiving touchdown I took it 50 yards for a touchdown

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Basketball baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? JaMarr Chase, because I like the way he play every game like it’s his last he give 100 effort on the feels at all time

Who is your dream school? Missouri Toledo Illinois university