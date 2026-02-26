Next: 2027 WR Jerimiah White

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Thornton Township WR Jerimiah White

Name: Jerimiah White

School: Thornton Township

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 162 pounds

Position: WR

X Account: @Jerimiahwhite8_

HUDL Highlights:

Jerimiah White HUDL highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? leader, grower, learning , my work ethic



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Helping win games and grow as doing that

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Jackboys university

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track and Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? my favorite player would have to be Luther Burden

Who is your dream school? Notre dame & university of Illinois