Next: 2027 WR Jerimiah White

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Thornton Township WR Jerimiah White
Name: Jerimiah White
School: Thornton Township
Graduation Year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 162 pounds
Position: WR
X Account: @Jerimiahwhite8_
HUDL Highlights:
Jerimiah White HUDL highlights
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? leader, grower, learning , my work ethic
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Helping win games and grow as doing that
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Jackboys university
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track and Field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? my favorite player would have to be Luther Burden
Who is your dream school? Notre dame & university of Illinois