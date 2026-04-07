Next: 2027 WR Jimmy Watts
Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.
Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.
Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Fenwick WR Jimmy Watts
Name: Jimmy Watts
Graduation Year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: WR
X Account: @JimmyWatts2027
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Speed, long frame, work ethic
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Winning state this past season
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Kyle Monangai because he was very overlooked and still is, but always impacts the game
Who is your dream school? Wisconsin