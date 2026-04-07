Next: 2027 WR Jimmy Watts

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Fenwick WR Jimmy Watts

Name: Jimmy Watts

School: Fenwick

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

X Account: @JimmyWatts2027

HUDL Highlights:

Jimmy Watts HUDL Highlights

Speed, long frame, work ethic



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Winning state this past season

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts



Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Kyle Monangai because he was very overlooked and still is, but always impacts the game

Who is your dream school? Wisconsin