Next: 2027 WR Josh Riggs

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Hersey WR Josh Riggs

Name: Josh Riggs

School: Hersey

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

X Account: @JoshRiggs_7

HUDL Highlights:

Josh Riggs HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Leadership, dedication, discipline



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Prospect comeback last season, going to the 3rd round for the first time since 1987

Off-season training group/7on7 program? TNT

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? NA

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Chase Claypool, played on ND years back and I liked his work ethic

Who is your dream school? Tennessee