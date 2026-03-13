Next: 2027 WR Ryan Franze

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Johnsburg WR Ryan Franze

Name: Ryan Franze

School: Johnsburg

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR

X Account: @ryanfranze11

HUDL Highlights:

Ryan Franze HUDL Highlights

I bring ideal size and strength to the position, pairs precise route running with a high football IQ, and consistently makes plays with strong hands, physicality, and the toughness to work across the middle while also being a reliable blocker.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?

Making the playoffs back to back and being named All State the past two seasons.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Personal trainer (Coach Gliwa), 7v7 Illinois (Barrington)

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track and Football

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Julio Jones, great route runner and physical

Who is your dream school? My dream school is a program that competes at a high level both on the field and in the classroom. I’m looking for a coaching staff that values player development, accountability, and relationships, and a culture where I can grow as a wide receiver, contribute early, and earn a degree