Next: 2027 WR Samuel Trumpinski

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Andrew WR Samuel Trumpinski

Name: Samuel Trumpinski

School: Andrew

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

X Account: @samtrumpinski

HUDL Highlights:

Samuel Trumpinski HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Always putting school first, unmatched work ethic, and being very coachable



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Getting called up to varsity Sophmore year for playoffs, having over 100 yards and 2 tds vs Sandburg our rivals

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Method athletics/ highschool weightlifting program

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Yes, Baseball, Basketball, Track.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? No

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Justin Jefferson because I enjoy watching his film and learn a lot from it to add to my game. Also how he is off the field with the things he helps out in.

Who is your dream school? University of Hawaii