Next: 2028 ATH Carson Ernst

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Washington ATH Carson Ernst

Name: Carson Ernst

School: Washington

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: FB/OL/DL/LS

X Account: @carsonernst2028

HUDL Highlights:

Carson Ernst HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m an extremely hard worker both on and off the field. I am a very versatile athlete. I played 7 different positions this past season (C, G, TE, DT, DE, FB, and LS).



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Earning the opportunity to get varsity playing time as a sophomore.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? 48 Squared Long Snapper and Lineman Academy with Coach Jim Malinowski, Hawgs and Dawgs Lineman Academy with Coach Darrell Crouch, 4 Verticals Academy with Coach Rob Garcia, 4 Verticals Speed and Power with Coach Rob Garcia, and 360 Speed and Performance with Coach Adam Miller

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I wrestled last year and plan to do track moving forward.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Myles Garrett. He is a great leader on and off the field. He works really hard to be the best player ever to play his position.

Who is your dream school?

University of Notre Dame