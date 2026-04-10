Next: 2028 DB Anthony Joseph

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Glenbrook South DB Anthony Joseph

Name: Anthony Joseph

School: Glenbrook South

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: Cornerback/Safety

X Account: @AJoseph2028

HUDL Highlights:

Anthony Joseph HUDL Highlights



Always a hard worker, willing to do whatever the coaches the ask of me to do.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Getting an interception in my first game this season.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? I train with Michael Buchanan

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Not yet

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? My favorite player is Amik Robertson corner for the Detroit lions. I really admire his mentality and the grit he plays with so he is someone I try to model my game after.

Who is your dream school? Illinois