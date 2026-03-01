Next: 2028 DB Javonte Williams

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 St. Francis DB Javonte Williams

Name: Javonte Williams

School: St. Francis

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: DB

X Account: @JWILL2__

HUDL Highlights:

Javonte Williams HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I bring a winning mindset.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?

Winning State with my team

Off-season training group/7on7 program? I train with JT at Xtreme Speed, and Coach Zeke. I play 7V7 with Supreme

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? I’ll be running track this seasons for the first time in two years.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? OBJ, because he is the reason I liked football as a kid

Who is your dream school? My dream school is the school that’s going to give me the opportunity to continue to showcase my talent.