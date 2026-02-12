Next: 2028 DE David Emmart
Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Lincoln Way Central DE David Emmart
Name: David Emmart
High School: Lincoln Way Central
Graduation Year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: DE
X Account: @DavidEmmartjr
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I am a very coachable student of the game I am always trying to find ways to get better not for just myself but for my teammates and coaches around me.
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Playing with my teammates and being coached by my amazing coaches
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Wrestling and volleyball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? No
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? T.J watt I’ve always loved him because how smart and physical he is on the field to which I’ve tried to base my technique around him an other great DE in the NFL
Who is your dream school? University of Michigan