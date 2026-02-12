Next: 2028 DE David Emmart

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Lincoln Way Central DE David Emmart

Name: David Emmart

High School: Lincoln Way Central

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: DE

X Account: @DavidEmmartjr

HUDL Highlights:

David Emmart HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I am a very coachable student of the game I am always trying to find ways to get better not for just myself but for my teammates and coaches around me.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Playing with my teammates and being coached by my amazing coaches

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Wrestling and volleyball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? No

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? T.J watt I’ve always loved him because how smart and physical he is on the field to which I’ve tried to base my technique around him an other great DE in the NFL

Who is your dream school? University of Michigan