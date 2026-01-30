Next: 2028 DE London Owens

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature Chicago Mount Carmel 2028 DE London Owens

Name: London Owens

High School: Mount Carmel

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: Edge

X Account: @lowens2028

HUDL Highlights:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23719000/68ebfc6e8d5f0b67fe9513e1

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Speed,game IQ



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Big games when the game is on the line

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? I wrestle

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes as a sophomore

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Dallas turner,his aggressiveness and speed

Who is your dream school? Alabama