Next: 2028 DE London Owens

Today’s Next player? We feature Chicago Mount Carmel 2028 DE London Owens
Name: London Owens
High School: Mount Carmel
Graduation Year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: Edge
X Account: @lowens2028
HUDL Highlights:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23719000/68ebfc6e8d5f0b67fe9513e1
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Speed,game IQ
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Big games when the game is on the line
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? I wrestle
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes as a sophomore
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Dallas turner,his aggressiveness and speed
Who is your dream school? Alabama