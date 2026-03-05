Next: 2028 DE/TE John Bukovac

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Nazareth Academy DE/TE John Bukovac

Name: John Bukovac

School: Nazareth Academy

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DE/TE

X Account: @johnbuk58

HUDL Highlights:

John Bukovac HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I bring coachability, relentless work ethic, high iq, and plenty of versatility being able to play anywhere in the box



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Beating lake Zurich in the quarterfinals, securing an onside kick and winning with a last second touchdown

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Built for speed training

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Fred Warner, he’s explosive and has super high football iq

Who is your dream school? Any big 10, specifically northwestern