Next: 2028 DE/TE John Bukovac
Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.
Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Nazareth Academy DE/TE John Bukovac
Name: John Bukovac
School: Nazareth Academy
Graduation Year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 230 pounds
Position: DE/TE
X Account: @johnbuk58
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I bring coachability, relentless work ethic, high iq, and plenty of versatility being able to play anywhere in the box
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Beating lake Zurich in the quarterfinals, securing an onside kick and winning with a last second touchdown
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Built for speed training
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Fred Warner, he’s explosive and has super high football iq
Who is your dream school? Any big 10, specifically northwestern