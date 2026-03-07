Next: 2028 DL Bennett Luck

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Roxana DL Bennett Luck

Name: Bennett Luck

Graduation Year: 2028

School: Roxana

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 285 pounds

Position: DT/DE

X Account: @bigben1893033

HUDL Highlights:

Bennett Luck HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I have the ability to pick things up fast playing all positions on d line and I am very explosive.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?

Having the ability to become very valuable to my team by becoming versatile. I’m able to play multiple positions in the same game.

Off-season training group/7on7 program?

Training after school and during school throughout the whole year.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Brandon Burlsworth he had a work ethic like no other showing discipline and commitment.

Who is your dream school? ohio state