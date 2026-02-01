Next: 2028 DT Bryce Baxa

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature Yorkville 2028 DT Bryce Baxa

Name: Bryce Baxa

High School: Yorkville

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: DT

X Account: @brycebaxa2028

HUDL Highlights:

Bryce Baxa HUDL highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I bring a strong work ethic, physical toughness, and a team-first mindset. I compete every day in the weight room and on the field, and I take pride in being coachable and dependable. I’m committed to getting better, doing my job, and helping the team win in any role I’m given.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Beating our rival school Oswego panthers 16-6 after being overlooked and gaining the respect we deserved.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Acceleration Pro speed and agility

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes, Southwest Prairie Conference, all conference defensive tackle.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Aaron Donald as he overcame the adversity of being undersized and turned something negative into positive using his shorter height to maximize his strength and become one of the best defensive lineman of all time.

Who is your dream school? My dream school is a program that competes at a high level in football and also offers a strong business school. I want to develop as a player while gaining the business education and leadership skills that will prepare me for life after football.