Next: 2028 FB/LB Trae Kole

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Cary Grove FB/LB Trae Kole

Name: Trae Kole

School: Cary Grove

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: FB/LB

X Account: @TraeKole8

HUDL Highlights:

Trae Kole HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I work extremely hard and can play multiple positions in the football field.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Making it deep into the state playoffs both my freshman and sophomore seasons.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Christian McCaffrey, I love his work ethic and his effort on the field.

Who is your dream school? Alabama