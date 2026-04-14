Next: 2028 ILB Hunter Valentine

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Pinckeyville ILB Hunter Valentine

Name: Hunter Valentine

School: Pinckeyville

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: ILB

X Account: @Hvalentine2028

HUDL Highlights:

Hunter Valentine HUDL Highlights



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Being with my brother in a field after winning our home opener

Off-season training group/7on7 program? I train by myself over the off season with the 5 star football workout

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track and baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Raquan Smith I love how he plays middle linebacker and how he flies across the field

Who is your dream school? University of Utah