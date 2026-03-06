Next: 2028 ILB Tyler Bonelli-Schultz

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Lake Zurich ILB Tyler Bonelli-Schultz

Name: Tyler Bonelli-Schultz

School: Lake Zurich

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: ILB

X Account: @TylerBonelli59

HUDL Highlights:

Tyler Bonelli-Schultz HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Relentlessness



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Interception returned for a touchdown in round 2 of playoffs

Off-season training group/7on7 program? TNT 7on7 and tactic sports training

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Lacrosse

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Luke Kuechly because he knows plays before they happen and I love that mentality

Who is your dream school? Tennessee