Next: 2028 LB Mason Walker

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Hoffman Estates LB Mason Walker

Name: Mason Walker

School: Hoffman Estates

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: LB

X Account: @masonwalker2028

HUDL Highlights:

Mason Walker HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A relentless pursuit of excellence and growth. Unique leadership aswell.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?

The brotherhood ive created with my former, current, and future teammates

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Major sports performance LB training

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Odell Beckham Jr. Hes my favorite because he played with his own swag.

Who is your dream school? University of Georgia