Next: 2028 OL Austin Weyrauch
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Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Normal Community OL Austin Weyrauch
Name: Austin Weyrauch
School: Normal Community
Graduation Year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: OL/LS
X Account: @AustinWeyrauch_
HUDL Highlights:
Austin Weyrauch HUDL Highlights
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Work ethic, consistency, toughness, and reliability. I take pride in precision, and communication
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? earning a starting varsity role as a sophomore at a highly competitive program
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts Performance Lab Kohl’s Snapping Camp’s
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Golf
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jason Kelce because, despite being considered undersized, he dominates with leverage, quickness, and intelligence
Who is your dream school? University Of Illinois