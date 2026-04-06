Next: 2028 OL Austin Weyrauch

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Normal Community OL Austin Weyrauch

Name: Austin Weyrauch

School: Normal Community

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: OL/LS

X Account: @AustinWeyrauch_

HUDL Highlights:

Austin Weyrauch HUDL Highlights



Work ethic, consistency, toughness, and reliability. I take pride in precision, and communication



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? earning a starting varsity role as a sophomore at a highly competitive program

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts Performance Lab Kohl’s Snapping Camp’s

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Golf

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce because, despite being considered undersized, he dominates with leverage, quickness, and intelligence

Who is your dream school? University Of Illinois