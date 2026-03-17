Next: 2028 OL/DL Kaden Dangman

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Lincoln Way East OL/DL Kaden Dangman

Name: Kaden Dangman

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: OL/DL

X Account: @kdang0117

HUDL Highlights:

Kaden Dangman HUDL Highlights

Im a student first but when it comes to football, I am all in. Training year round to better my craft. Im a team player that will do anything to better the team and myself.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?

Being pulled up as a freshman during playoffs. Although I didn’t play I learned a lot from that group of Sr’s

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Fist Football Academy. GPS Training

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Joe Alt who had a very successful career at ND. He was drafted very high and is one of the best O-lineman in the league. He is very humble and does his job every game day.

Who is your dream school? Notre Dame