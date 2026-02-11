Next: 2028 OL Jack Thomann
Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Richland County OL Jack Thomann
Name: Jack Thomann
High School: Richland County
Graduation Year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 285 pounds
Position: OL
X Account: @jack_thomann
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I am quick off the ball, I am a great snapper, and I finish my block.
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Playing with my best friends, and winning.
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? powerlifting, and baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Jason Kelce because he is a great guy and always gets his job done on the field
Who is your dream school? I don’t have one