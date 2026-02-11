Next: 2028 OL Jack Thomann

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Richland County OL Jack Thomann

Name: Jack Thomann

High School: Richland County

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 285 pounds

Position: OL

X Account: @jack_thomann

HUDL Highlights:

Jack Thomann HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I am quick off the ball, I am a great snapper, and I finish my block.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Playing with my best friends, and winning.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? powerlifting, and baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Jason Kelce because he is a great guy and always gets his job done on the field

Who is your dream school? I don’t have one