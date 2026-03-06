Next: 2028 OL Jeffery Reyes

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Metamora OL Jeffery Reyes

Name: Jeffery Reyes

School: Metamora

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: OT

X Account: @ jeffery_reyes28

HUDL Highlights:

Jeffery Reyes HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Hardwork,Leadership



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Starting varsity as a sophomore

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Hawgs and dawgs in washington IL potentially OL mafia in chicago

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Will Campbell, he plays my position I love to watch his film and learn from it.

Who is your dream school? Michigan