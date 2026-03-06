Next: 2028 OL Jeffery Reyes
Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.
Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Metamora OL Jeffery Reyes
Name: Jeffery Reyes
School: Metamora
Graduation Year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 265 pounds
Position: OT
X Account: @ jeffery_reyes28
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Hardwork,Leadership
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Starting varsity as a sophomore
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Hawgs and dawgs in washington IL potentially OL mafia in chicago
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? No
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Will Campbell, he plays my position I love to watch his film and learn from it.
Who is your dream school? Michigan