Next: 2028 OL Stephen Caxton-Idowu

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Sandburg OT Stephen Caxton-Idowu
Name: Stephen Caxton-Idowu
School: Sandburg
Graduation Year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 300 pounds
Position: OL
X Account: @StephenCaxton
HUDL Highlights:
Stephen Caxton Idowu HUDL Highlights
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I will show unmatched work ethic and respect
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Playing Varsity my sophomore year
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Ol Mafia
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track and Field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Trent Williams becuase he’s nasty
Who is your dream school? Oklahoma