Next: 2028 OL Stephen Caxton-Idowu

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Sandburg OT Stephen Caxton-Idowu

Name: Stephen Caxton-Idowu

School: Sandburg

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 300 pounds

Position: OL

X Account: @StephenCaxton

HUDL Highlights:

Stephen Caxton Idowu HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I will show unmatched work ethic and respect



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Playing Varsity my sophomore year

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Ol Mafia

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track and Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Trent Williams becuase he’s nasty

Who is your dream school? Oklahoma