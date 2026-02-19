Next: 2028 OLB/TE Harry Keenan

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Nazareth Academy TE/OLB Harry Keenan

Name: Harry Keenan

School: Nazareth Academy

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: TE/OLB

X Account: @HarryKeenan8

HUDL Highlights:

Harry Keenan HUDL Highlights

Defensively, I read keys extremely well and I am a very good tackler and can disrupt the passing game. Physically, I have a big frame and I am still growing. Currently, I am 6’3” with 76” wingspan and 10.2” hands. I am a good route runner, can catch, and love to block.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? I have been a part of 3 late comeback victories. Two of them were game winning field goals as the clock expired. The team never gave up. Personally, I had a game with 3 interceptions (two pick 6’s).

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Strength & Conditioning at Major Sports Performance with Coach Steve Gray. Speed & Explosiveness at Greater Performance with Karston Anderson. Position training with Michael Love. Position training with Josh Ogelsby.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track and Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Luther Burden is a new favorite. His commitment to a dream and hard work to play at the level he does are an inspiration.

Who is your dream school? Notre Dame