Next: 2028 OT Kajus Muralis

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature Waubonsie Valley 2028 OT Kajus Muralis

Name: Kajus Muralis

High School: Waubonsie Valley

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OT

X Account: @Muraliskajus

HUDL Highlights:

Kajus Muralis HUDL highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Elite frame, hard working and coachable.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Going 8-1 with my freshman year with my childhood friends.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? I train at O line mafia, and Acceleration pro.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Wrestling, and I throw the shot and disc.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? I started at right tackle my sophomore year on varsity, Im going into junior year now.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Paris Johnson Jr, I love watching his highschool tape.

Who is your dream school? Academically strong schools like Harvard, Northwestern etc.