Next: 2028 QB Archie Goewey

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Centralia QB Archie Goewey

Name: Archie Goewey

School: Centralia

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: QB

X Account: @Archiegoewey12

HUDL Highlights:

Archie Goewey HUDL Highlights

Leadership, competitiveness, building relationships with future teammates, coach able, hard working.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Making a 20+ pt comeback vs our rivals and won on a last second score, making the playoffs twice in my first 2 years

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team Workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Tom Brady, great role model, showed how to be a leader, how competitive you should and be what is you have to be willing to do to be great

Who is your dream school? Michigan