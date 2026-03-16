Next: 2028 QB/DB Connor Crowley

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Downers Grove North QB/DB Connor Crowley

Name: Connor Crowley

School: Downers Grove North

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB/DB

X Account: @connorcrowley_

HUDL Highlights:

Connor Crowley HUDL Highlights

Leadership, being coach able, true competitor.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?



INT in semi finals vs brother rice.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? QB Era

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Basketball.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Tom Brady. Tom Brady is my favorite football player because of his competitive sport for the game

Who is your dream school? Norte Dame.