Next: 2028 QB Iggy Amorrortu

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 St Francis QB Iggy Amorrortu

Name: Iggy Amorrortu

School: St. Francis

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: QB

X Account: @IggyAmorrortu

HUDL Highlights:

Iggy Amorrortu HUDL HIghlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? My core values. Production over hype.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Winning the 2025 IHSL 5A State Championship. I had the best seniors ever.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? @Goata_movement M2 Prime 7v7

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Lacrosse

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Dan Marino

Who is your dream school? Florida Gators