Next: 2028 RB Jaquel Edmonds

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Carmel RB Jaquel Edmonds

Name: Jaquel Edmonds

School: Carmel

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: RB

X Account: @jaqueledmonds

HUDL Highlights:

Jaquel Edmonds HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I bring explosiveness, shiftiness, and toughness, but more importantly I bring reliability. My goal is to protect the football, I pass protect, and I’m very coachable. I prepare like a starter and compete like I’m trying to earn my spot every day.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? I would say when I got the game sealing int in ot at an all American tournament in North Carolina and scoring my first touchdown as a freshman playing varsity.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Athletic Konnection, R9S training, Quest Performance

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Basketball and track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Jahmyr Gibbs. We play the same position and I see similarities in our style of play.

Who is your dream school? Texas