Next: 2028 RB Nikolas Hanold

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 New Trier RB Nikolas Hanold

Name: Nikolas Hanold

School: New Trier

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB

X Account: @Nik_Hanold13

HUDL Highlights:

Nikolas Hanold HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I’d give programs an opportunity to expand the playbook a bit as I can catch out of the backfield and run routes well. I’m committed and dedicated to becoming the best player I can be. I’m a team player and will play wherever the coaches put me.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Scoring my first varsity touchdown during our homecoming game.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? I played on a Boom 7v7 15u regional team last year, however this year I’m not playing 7v7. Instead I’m doing multiple training sessions a week at Win Performance.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Yes I run Track & Field. My events are the 100M, 200M, 4x100m relay and occasionally the 400M

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Walter Payton because of his ability to gain yards after contact and he’s a Chicago Bear!🐻⬇️

Who is your dream school? Duke University