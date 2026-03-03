Next: 2028 RB Tyson Hooks

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028n DePaul Prep RB Tyson Hooks

Name: Tyson Hooks

School: DePaul Prep

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB

X Account: @TysonHooks2028

HUDL Highlights:

Tyson Hooks HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? explosiveness, elusiveness, high IQ, elite vision, great hands, finding holes, speed, and power



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? earning Chicago Catholic League First-Team All-Conference honors; being named DePaul Prep’s Offensive Player of the Year

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Coach Steve Richardson, Athletic Konnection, Lakefront Legion 7v7

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Kyle Monangai, because I see myself in him.

Who is your dream school? Michigan