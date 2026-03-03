Next: 2028 RB Tyson Hooks
Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.
Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.
Today’s Next player? We feature 2028n DePaul Prep RB Tyson Hooks
Name: Tyson Hooks
School: DePaul Prep
Graduation Year: 2028
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: RB
X Account: @TysonHooks2028
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? explosiveness, elusiveness, high IQ, elite vision, great hands, finding holes, speed, and power
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? earning Chicago Catholic League First-Team All-Conference honors; being named DePaul Prep’s Offensive Player of the Year
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Coach Steve Richardson, Athletic Konnection, Lakefront Legion 7v7
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Kyle Monangai, because I see myself in him.
Who is your dream school? Michigan