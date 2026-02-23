Next: 2028 S Nick Elstner

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Lincoln Way West S Nick Elstner

Name: Nick Elstner

School: Lincoln Way West

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: S

X Account: @n_elstner

HUDL Highlights:

Nick Elstner HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Smart, leader, hard working



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Getting my first interception against Lockport week 2

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Brian Dawkins he is so aggressive and a hard hitting safety.

Who is your dream school? Iowa