Next: 2028 TE/DE Hunter Mosolino

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Prairie Ridge TE/DE Hunter Mosolino

Name: Hunter Mosolino

School: Prairie Ridge

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 242 pounds

Position: TE/DE

X Account: @Hmosolino2028

HUDL Highlights:

Hunter Mosolino HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Hardworking and determined to continue to learn the game of football and my positions.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Making Varsity my Frosh and Sophomore year.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? I workout at Breakaway Athletics (Barrington)

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? snowboarding

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Maxx Crosby/ JJ Watt. They bring two different styles to the DE position

Who is your dream school? Minnesota/ Oregon/ Illinois, I want to find a program where I can continue to grow within my position.