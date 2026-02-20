Next: 2028 TE/DE Hunter Mosolino
Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Prairie Ridge TE/DE Hunter Mosolino
Name: Hunter Mosolino
School: Prairie Ridge
Graduation Year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 242 pounds
Position: TE/DE
X Account: @Hmosolino2028
HUDL Highlights:
Hunter Mosolino HUDL Highlights
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Hardworking and determined to continue to learn the game of football and my positions.
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Making Varsity my Frosh and Sophomore year.
Off-season training group/7on7 program? I workout at Breakaway Athletics (Barrington)
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? snowboarding
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Maxx Crosby/ JJ Watt. They bring two different styles to the DE position
Who is your dream school? Minnesota/ Oregon/ Illinois, I want to find a program where I can continue to grow within my position.