Next: 2028 TE/FB Jon Osborne

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Providence Catholic FB/TE Jon Osborne

Name: Jon Osborne

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: FB/TE

X Account: @jon_59osborne

HUDL Highlights:

Jon Osborne HUDL Highlights

Leadership, Work ethic



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?



Beating our rivals in a 14-12 win where i had 4 sacks and 4 tfls

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Get Gremley elite

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald, his nastiness

Who is your dream school? Florida Atlantic University