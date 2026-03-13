Next: 2028 TE/FB Jon Osborne
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Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Providence Catholic FB/TE Jon Osborne
Name: Jon Osborne
School: Providence Catholic
Graduation Year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: FB/TE
X Account: @jon_59osborne
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, Work ethic
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?
Beating our rivals in a 14-12 win where i had 4 sacks and 4 tfls
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Get Gremley elite
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald, his nastiness
Who is your dream school? Florida Atlantic University