Next: 2028 TE Jackson Lewandowski

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Lake Zurich TE Jackson Lewandowski

Name: Jackson Lewanowski

High School: Lake Zurich

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: TE

X Account: @JacksonLew49038

HUDL Highlights:

Jackson Lewandowski HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Ability to adapt to new position.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Beating rival by 50.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Tactic, track.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Tyler Warren. Been following him since college, colts fan and plays similar positions as myself.

Who is your dream school? Penn state