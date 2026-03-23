Next: 2028 TE/LB Cooper Beaty

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Plano TE/LB Cooper Beaty

Name: Cooper Beaty

School: Plano

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: TE/LB

X Account: @Cooperbeaty_9

HUDL Highlights:

Cooper Beaty HUDL Highlights

Leadership, work ethic, grit



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Starting both sides of the ball as a sophomore on varsity, and scoring my first varsity touchdown.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Acceleration, and revolution 7on7

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Coleston Loveland, he is my favorite player cause of his work ethic and play style. He came from a small town and had to prove him self every step of the way and I have been inspired by his story.

Who is your dream school? Michigan