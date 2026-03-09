Next: 2028 WR/DB Evan Lungu
Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 South Elgin WR/DB Evan Lungu
Name: Evan Lungu
School: South Elgin
Graduation Year: 2028
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: WR/DB
X Account: @LunguEvan06
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring a combination of consistency, work ethic, and coach ability. Doing the small things right.
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?
Winning our first game of the year this season, in a close game. 19-18
Off-season training group/7on7 program? South Elgin football
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Lacrosse
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? No
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Luke Kuechly, He’s a smart player and someone that I study to get better at my position.
Who is your dream school? Southern Illinois university