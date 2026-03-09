Next: 2028 WR/DB Evan Lungu

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 South Elgin WR/DB Evan Lungu

Name: Evan Lungu

School: South Elgin

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR/DB

X Account: @LunguEvan06

HUDL Highlights:

Evan Lungu HUDL Highlights

I bring a combination of consistency, work ethic, and coach ability. Doing the small things right.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?

Winning our first game of the year this season, in a close game. 19-18

Off-season training group/7on7 program? South Elgin football

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Lacrosse

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? No

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Luke Kuechly, He’s a smart player and someone that I study to get better at my position.

Who is your dream school? Southern Illinois university