Next: 2028 WR Jeremiah Jackson

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Jacksonville WR Jeremiah Johnson

Name: Jeremiah Johnson

School: Jacksonville

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR

X Account: @doub11e_jj

HUDL Highlights:

Jeremiah Johnson Video highlights



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?

Having a family in the sport and accomplishing great things with them

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts



Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Basketball track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Odell Beckham because me and him have a comparison in attitude with his team and his energy

Who is your dream school? Ohio State