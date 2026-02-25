Next: 2028 WR/S/OLB Ignacy Ezlakowski

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Maine West WR/S/OLB Ignacy Ezlakowski

Name: Ignacy Ezlakowski

School: Maine West

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 5-foo-11

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR/S/OLB

X Account: @iezlakowski

HUDL Highlights:

Ignacy Ezlakowski HUDL HIghlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I strive to be the best version of myself.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? My Freshman season getting 7 interceptions or my one handed pick-6 sophomore year

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Next Level Athletix

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? No

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? My teammates at practice. They drive me to work harder

Who is your dream school? Illinois State University or University of Illinois