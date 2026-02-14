Next: 2028 WR/TE Xavier Pratt

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2028 Homewood Flossmoor WR/TE Xavier Pratt

Name: Xavier Prett

High School: Homewood Flossmoor

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: WR/TE

X Account: @Xavier_I_Pratt

HUDL Highlights:

Xavier Pratt HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I love competition, it pushes me to work harder, improve every day, and bring my best effort every rep.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Making big plays and enjoying the big crowd reactions.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? (Varsity)Wrestling (Varsity) Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? My favorite player currently is Colston Loveland because he’s a versatile TE who can block, run routes, and compete like a receiver, which fits my WR/TE game.

Who is your dream school? University of Tennessee