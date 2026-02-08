Next: 2029 ATH Liam Callaghan

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2029 Plainfield East ATH Liam Callaghan

Name: Liam Callaghan

High School: Plainfield East

Graduation Year: 2029

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR/DB/RB

X Account: @LCallaghan29

HUDL Highlights:

Liam Callaghan HUDL highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Hard work, Leadership, Winning Mentality, and I put the TEAM first. .



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Playing on Varsity as a freshman and scoring an 85 yard TD after my Senior brother, Hugh, handed me the ball.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? StrapsRus

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Christian McCaffrey he does anything for his team to win, he has a great work ethic, and I see myself in him.

Who is your dream school? Notre Dame