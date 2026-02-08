Next: 2029 ATH Liam Callaghan
Today’s Next player? We feature 2029 Plainfield East ATH Liam Callaghan
Name: Liam Callaghan
High School: Plainfield East
Graduation Year: 2029
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: WR/DB/RB
X Account: @LCallaghan29
HUDL Highlights:
Liam Callaghan HUDL highlights
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Hard work, Leadership, Winning Mentality, and I put the TEAM first. .
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Playing on Varsity as a freshman and scoring an 85 yard TD after my Senior brother, Hugh, handed me the ball.
Off-season training group/7on7 program? StrapsRus
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Christian McCaffrey he does anything for his team to win, he has a great work ethic, and I see myself in him.
Who is your dream school? Notre Dame