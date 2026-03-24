Next: 2029 DE Blake Pohlman

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2029 Montini Catholic DE Blake Pohlman

Name: Blake Pohlman

School: Montini Catholic

Graduation Year: 2029

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: DE

X Account: @PohlmanBlake

HUDL Highlights:

Blake Pohlman HUDL Highlights

Hard work, leadership, motivation



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Playing in the state championship game.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team Workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Micah parsons, he strives for greatness and hustles to every play.

Who is your dream school? University of Iowa