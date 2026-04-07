Next: 2029 DE Jaxson Hutton

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2029 Providence catholic DE Jaxson Hutton

Name: Jackson Hutton

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation Year: 2029

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: DE

X Account: @actionjaxsonh

HUDL Highlights:

Jaxson Hutton HUDL Highlights

I bring a combination of leadership, discipline, and versatility to a college football program. I’m coachable, team-first, and willing to put in extra work on and off the field. I compete with intensity, study the game, and stay consistent academically and athletically. My goal is to elevate the people around me, not just myself.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? My favorite moments have been playing varisty as a freshman and starting 8 of the last 10 games including the State Championship game. Even though I played out of position (DT) I was eager to help my team win at any cost.

Off-season training group/7on7 program?

Xtreme Speed – Speed and agility training It Starts Up Front – DL coaching Providence Catholic – Offseason program

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Basketball/Track and Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Rueben Bain – Miami U and Myles Garrett

Who is your dream school? Oregon (for now)