Next: 2029 DE Jaxson Hutton
Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.
Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.
Today’s Next player? We feature 2029 Providence catholic DE Jaxson Hutton
Name: Jackson Hutton
School: Providence Catholic
Graduation Year: 2029
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: DE
X Account: @actionjaxsonh
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring a combination of leadership, discipline, and versatility to a college football program. I’m coachable, team-first, and willing to put in extra work on and off the field. I compete with intensity, study the game, and stay consistent academically and athletically. My goal is to elevate the people around me, not just myself.
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? My favorite moments have been playing varisty as a freshman and starting 8 of the last 10 games including the State Championship game. Even though I played out of position (DT) I was eager to help my team win at any cost.
Off-season training group/7on7 program?
Xtreme Speed – Speed and agility training It Starts Up Front – DL coaching Providence Catholic – Offseason program
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Basketball/Track and Field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Rueben Bain – Miami U and Myles Garrett
Who is your dream school? Oregon (for now)