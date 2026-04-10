Next: 2029 DL Cade Albrecht
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Today’s Next player? We feature 2029 Vernon Hills DL Cade Albrecht
Name: Cade Albrecht
Graduation Year: 2029
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 230 pounds
Position: DT Edge
X Account: @Cade_Albrecht92
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Read, react, identify blocks. Collapse the pocket. Never quit! Head, Heart and Body
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?
Playing on VARSITY as a FRESHMAN and qualifying for IHSA playoffs. VHHS hasn’t made playoffs in 5 years. We had a ton of injuries this season and our roster was down to just 18 guys. We battled, playing Ironman football to make the playoffs! I was so proud of our team and doing it as a freshman made it even better!!! Can’t wait til next season!!!
Off-season training group/7on7 program?
Gym- BearsFit everyday. Personal Trainer for strength training, agility, and explosive power.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Baseball- CC Baseball- Elite (Catcher and First Base)
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Caleb Williams-Chicago Bears- I admire him because he never quits in the face of high pressure situations. He really lives up to the “Iceman” nickname because he is always calm and is a true leader for his team.
Who is your dream school? Illinois State University. They have a great program and I admire Coach Spack’s style of play. Can’t wait to meet him!!! 🙂