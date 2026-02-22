Next: 2029 OL Jackson Bonebrake

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2029 Benet Academy OL Jackson Bonebrake

Name: Jackson Bonebrake

School: Benet Academy

Graduation Year: 2029

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 255 pounds

Position: OL

X Account: @Jackson_Bones53

HUDL Highlights:

Jackson Bonebrake HUDL highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership qualities and a strong competitive nature



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? My first win and celebrating with my teammates

Off-season training group/7on7 program? OL mafia

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Yes, track and field, manager for basketball team

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Rob Gronkowski, I love his physical blocking and running style

Who is your dream school? Alabama