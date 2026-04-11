Next: 2029 QB Aleem Pavagadhi

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2029 Lincoln Way Central QB Aleem Pavagadhi

Name: Aleem Pavagadhi

School: Lincoln Way Central

Graduation Year: 2029

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: QB

X Account: @AleemPavagadhi5

HUDL Highlights:

Aleem Pavagadhi HUDL Highlights



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Just improving each week and learning how to get better at being a good teammate, leader, and quarterback

Off-season training group/7on7 program? I train with Greg Holcomb at next level and with rebuilt for speed and agility

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I did play basketball but focused on my offseason grind for football

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? No

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? My favorite football player is Caleb Williams because of his ability to make plays and his off platform throws

Who is your dream school? Any school at the next level is a dream of mine