Next: 2029 QB Elijah Tablante

Today’s Next player? We feature 2029 Sterling QB Elijah Tablante

Name: Elijah Tablante

High School: Sterling

Graduation Year: 2029

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: QB

X Account: @TablanteElijah

HUDL Highlights:

Elijah Tablante HUDL highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Dedication, Hard worker and a leader



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Being able to lead on a great team

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Mike Hohensee trainer M2 Prime 7v7

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Caleb Williams great leader

Who is your dream school? Any school that would be a great fit and would want me in their program.