Next: 2029 QB Kyle Gilbert

Today’s Next player? We feature 2029 Providence Catholic QB Kyle Gilbert

Name: Kyle Gilbert

High School: Providence Catholic

Graduation Year: 2029

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: QB

X Account: @kyleg88308

HUDL Highlights:

Kyle Gilbert HUDL highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, Experience, Dual-Threat, Clutch



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Playing in the Super Bowl, and beating the Warriors

Off-season training group/7on7 program? QB Era

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Baseball and Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? No

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Fernando Mendoza. He is a great player and a great person.

Who is your dream school? University of Illinois