Next: 2029 TE/DE Lincoln Middlebrooks
This feature called Next takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois.
Today's Next player? We feature 2029 Bradley TE/DE Lincoln Middlebrooks
Today’s Next player? We feature 2029 Bradley TE/DE Lincoln Middlebrooks
Name: Lincoln Middlebrooks
Graduation Year: 2029
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: TE/DE
X Account: @lincmiddlebrook
HUDL Highlights:
Lincoln Middlebrooks HUDL Hoighlights
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Size, length and my use of hands when getting off the football
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? NA
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Midwest Boom
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Basketball and Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Only in practice in the playoffs.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Aiden Hutchinson, he played defensive end for the Lions and at Michigan
Who is your dream school? University of Illinois