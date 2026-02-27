Next: 2029 TE/DE Lincoln Middlebrooks

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2029 Bradley TE/DE Lincoln Middlebrooks

Name: Lincoln Middlebrooks

School: Bradley

Graduation Year: 2029

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: TE/DE

X Account: @lincmiddlebrook

HUDL Highlights:

Lincoln Middlebrooks HUDL Hoighlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Size, length and my use of hands when getting off the football



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? NA

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Midwest Boom

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Basketball and Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Only in practice in the playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Aiden Hutchinson, he played defensive end for the Lions and at Michigan

Who is your dream school? University of Illinois