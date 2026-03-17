Next: 2029 WR Dinari Overton

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2029 Plainfield East WR Dinari Overton

Name: Dinari Overton

School: Plainfield East

Graduation Year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR

X Account: @DinariOverton_8

HUDL Highlights:

Dinari Overton Video Highlights

I bring a strong work ethic and a team first mindset. I’m very coachable



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Getting a chance in high school to show I can play on the varsity level my freshman year. Also receiving All conference honorable mention

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Midwest Boom 7v7

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes as a freshman, I started on both sides of the ball

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jeremiah Smith I like how physical he is

Who is your dream school? University of Illinois